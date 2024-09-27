Bully Ray Examines WWE's Creative Options For NXT Women's Title Match On CW Premiere

"WWE NXT" is heading to Chicago for the show's first episode on The CW Network this Tuesday. Of the many major matches taking place on Tuesday, NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is set to defend her title against international superstar Giulia, who has been launched to the "NXT" main event scene with only a couple of WWE matches under her belt.

"I am a fan of shock and awe," Bully Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" recently. "If Giulia were to defeat Roxanne right out of the box ... wow. Wow, wow, wow. But what would that leave for Roxanne?"

Bully believes Giulia is ready to be NXT Women's Champion, but believes just as much consideration needs to be taken for Perez. It does Perez no favors to lose the title if there isn't something on the horizon for the champion. Bully believes it could be best for Perez to not make any noise until this January's Royal Rumble, at which point she could be positioned as someone to watch or possibly launch her into a feud with a main roster star.

"[She] might be ready for the main roster," Bully hedged, "but if the main roster doesn't have anything specific for [her] it might be in [her] best interest to lay low for a while."

Whoever wins between Perez and Giulia, they'll have Stephanie Vaquer to answer to, as she laid out a challenge to the winner on "NXT's" final episode on the USA Network. The show's first episode on The CW will also feature NXT Champion Ethan Page defending his title against Trick Williams, with former WWE Champion CM Punk acting as special referee for the match.