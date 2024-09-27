Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Brock Lesnar's Potential WWE Return

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023 to conclude their trilogy together. However, part of his hiatus from the ring was due to his name being connected to Vince McMahon's sex trafficking lawsuit, preventing any potential returns for Lesnar at the time. Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" docuseries, which released earlier this week, touches on Lesnar's possible involvement in the scandal, but during the documentary WWE CCO Triple H said that "The Beast" is welcome back to the company anytime. Speaking on "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff weighed in on the probability of Lesnar's return to WWE, explaining that the 7-time World Champion might not feel the need to step inside the ropes again.

"No way to know man. Brock's unique. Brock's got enough money he could live the next three lives ... His kids will never be able to spend the money that Brock has made, and beyond the money, Brock has farming. That's his joy, that's his passion, that's where Brock is at peace based on what I've heard. I don't know Brock that well, and man I don't know he doesn't need to so it's a question of does he want to, and at some point you just don't want to anymore. What's Brock gonna do that he hasn't done a dozen times in the last dozen years?"

With money quite possibly not even being a motivating factor for Lesnar at this point, it remains to be seen if and when the UFC Hall of Famer steps back inside a WWE ring.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

