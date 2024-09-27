The Bloodline To Defend WWE Tag Team Titles The Night Before Bad Blood 2024

The former Guerillas of Destiny, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, are set to defend their WWE Tag Team Championships ahead of the Bad Blood premium live event on October 5. The champions will be defending their belts on the "WWE SmackDown" ahead of the Nashville PLE next Friday in a triple threat ladder match against DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano and the Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. In a video explaining a rundown of the card for Friday's episode of "SmackDown," General Manager Nick Aldis made the match for next week official.

"I thought, let's do something special for the good folks in Music City, and I've come up with this," said Aldis, who currently lives in Nashville. "Next week, on 'SmackDown,' live from Nashville, Tennessee, will be a triple threat ladder match for the WWE Tag Team Championships. That's right, the Bloodline will defend against DIY and the Street Profits. The tag team titles will be suspended high above the ring. Winners take all."

The tag title defense comes before Bloodline leader and current Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa teams with his enforcer, Jacob Fatu, to take on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and a recently-returned Roman Reigns at Bad Blood. While no other matches have been set for the go-home episode of "SmackDown" as of this writing, this week's episode will see Naomi and Bayley face-off for the chance to challenge WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax at Bad Blood. Other announced matches include Michin versus Piper Niven and Andrade versus Carmelo Hayes in their sixth singles match.

