AJ Styles Set To Make His Return To WWE SmackDown After More Than Three Months Off TV

The go-home episode of "WWE SmackDown" before Bad Blood is starting to resemble a can't-miss event. In addition to a WWE Tag Team Championship match, a Dumpster Match, and other contests, fans can expect to see the return of AJ Styles on the upcoming October 4 installment of "SmackDown." The announcement was made Friday night via a "SmackDown" video package that saw Styles, donned in his signature black attire and hood, walking through guerilla. The package then cut to various compilations of Styles' best in-ring moments alongside Styles saying his signature catchphrase, "this is still the house that AJ Styles built."

As of writing, there is currently no further information as to Styles' post-return plans. Styles' last televised WWE match saw him shout "I quit" to Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle 2024, losing his chance at the Undisputed WWE Championship in the process. Any potential Bad Blood plans for Styles, who hails from the state of Georgia, are also unknown, as the Atlanta-based event is slated for the night after his return to WWE programming.

Styles has been absent from the blue brand for more than three months since his loss in Scotland, though he did perform on WWE's Japanese and German international house show tours. Styles has had a bit more luck outside of WWE as of late, as his last televised match, across any show, saw him pick up the win against Naomichi Marufuji at Pro Wrestling NOAH's Destination 2024 PPV in July. Styles hasn't wrestled at all since August 29.

