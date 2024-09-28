WWE's Shawn Spears Discusses Wife Peyton Royce 'Getting The Itch' For Wrestling

Shawn Spears made a surprising return to WWE, jumping ship from AEW and joining "WWE NXT" in February, shortly before his wife Cassandra Arneill, better known as WWE's Peyton Royce and TNA's Cassie Lee, welcomed their second child into the world. Spears recently appeared on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet to talk about all things wrestling, including his wife's possible ambitions to get back in the ring after years of working alongside Billie Kay as "The IIconics." Spears said his wife misses wrestling, and watches her friends perform a lot.

Advertisement

"She's still getting the itch, so she's already weight training, she's doing all that kind of stuff," Spears said. "She's getting back into the mix and things like that. When she feels 100% good to go, there's a ring close by. She plans on getting back into it. She doesn't know to what capacity, meaning no one's said anything to her. Nobody's said, 'Hey, when you're ready, come on back!' Not Impact, not anything, but [with] the working relationship, who's to say that's not a possibility."

Before announcing her second pregnancy, Royce revealed she had been training at the wrestling school run by Spears and former WWE star Tyler Breeze. She also said in an interview she had been taking acting classes to "better prepare" for a wrestling return. Royce's last match was in World Series Wrestling, where she teamed with AEW's Harley Cameron to defeat Charli Evans and Jessica Troy. She and Spears also teamed together in WSW. When asked if Spears would like to compete alongside his wife once again if she makes an in-ring return, the "NXT" star laughed. "She'll make me look second-rate," Spears said.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.