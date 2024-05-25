Former WWE Star Peyton Royce Discusses Life After Wrestling

Former WWE star Peyton Royce (who now performs as Cassie Lee) has wrestled just six matches over the last two years, having largely dedicated her time to being a mom. During a recent conversation with "Ring The Belle," Lee revealed that, despite returning to the ring in her native country of Australia for a short independent run last October, it's her role as a mother that she most cherishes.

"I love being a mom — that's my most fulfilling job in the world," Lee said. "That's what means the most to me."

Though they haven't tagged together since April 2022, Lee still keeps in touch with her former IIconics partner Jessica McKay (AKA Billie Kay). The two have a podcast together, called "Off Her Chops," and Lee revealed that they have to work around very busy schedules in order to find the time to record.

"We live like an hour from each other," Lee continued. "With the baby, it's hard. With dogs, it's hard. Baby on the way, it's hard. But we make it work."

In the interview, which was recorded last year before Lee revealed that she is pregnant once again, the former WWE star stated that she had been training at Flatbacks, the school run by her husband Shawn Spears as well as Tyler Breeze. On top of that, Lee had been taking acting classes to better prepare for a return to wrestling, but any in-ring action will be on hold again for the time being.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Ring The Belle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.