Video: Will Ospreay Shares AEW Dynamite Moment That Made Him Want To Join Promotion

As "AEW Dynamite" nears its fifth anniversary, set to take place on October 2, a number of the company's top stars have been given the chance to reveal what their favorite moments from the past five years have been. One of those stars was International Champion Will Ospreay, who revealed that his favorite moment wasn't a match, a surprise debut, or even anything to do with himself. His favorite moment was a passionate promo cut by Jon Moxley that Ospreay claims is the moment he knew he needed to be part of AEW.

Advertisement

"The Aerial Assassin" @WillOspreay shares the #AEWDynamite that made him want to join #AEW ahead of the 5th Anniversary! Visit https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT to join us for Wednesday Night Dynamite's monumental anniversary in Pittsburgh, PA at @Petersen_Events! pic.twitter.com/tHUIttGqGK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 27, 2024

"My favorite 'Dynamite' moment is where Jon Moxley stepped into the ring and spoke from the heart to the audience about 'time to be a legend.' And I sat in a room in Japan looking at the words that he said, and how he rallied the troops and rallied all the fans into continuously believing in AEW. From that moment, I knew I wanted to be part of this place, so that is my favorite 'Dynamite' moment."

Advertisement

Moxley's promo opened up the September 7, 2022 "Dynamite," the first live event AEW had held since the now infamous "Brawl Out" incident between CM Punk and The Elite that led to all parties involved stripped of their championships and suspended from the company. Moxley, who was supposed to take an extended vacation with his family after losing the AEW World Championship to Punk at All Out, was asked to stick around in order to steady the company's ship in that turbulent time, and the promo was the result. He would eventually win the title back a few weeks after the promo at the second annual Grand Slam event, and wouldn't get an extended vacation from AEW until summer 2024.