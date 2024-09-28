Video: CM Punk's Dog Larry Meets Triple H And Bianca Belair Backstage At WWE Raw

Despite all the hostilities centering around his master/dad, CM Punk, Larry, Punk's dog, proved a calming presence backstage this past Monday during "WWE Raw." In a video posted on WWE CCO Triple H's personal X account, the interaction he and Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair had with Larry just before "Raw" was featured. In his post, Triple H wrote, "All kinds of legends were backstage at ["Raw"] this past Monday ... [CM Punk] and I were there, too." Punk joked in the video that Larry, seen in a stroller, was excited to get pets from Belair, as he is and will always be a "chick magnet."

Although Larry's appearance spread warmth and a dose of oxytocin, it does not dismiss the fact that Larry and his mom/Punk's wife, AJ Lee, have been thrown into Punk and Drew McIntyre's 10-month-long feud. The focus remains on Punk closing the book on his bludgeoning vendetta with McIntyre at next Saturday's Bad Blood PLE in a Hell In A Cell Match.

Both men have been each other's adversaries and obsessions since this year's Royal Rumble. Bad prayers followed by heinous actions by McIntyre led to Punk sitting on the sidelines with torn triceps until SummerSlam. Waiting for his return, Punk cost McIntyre a World Heavyweight Championship victory, his title rematch, and Money in the Bank Contract at WrestleMania 40, Clash at the Castle, and Money in the Bank, respectively. Both men are tied with one victory over the other. McIntyre's came at SummerSlam, and Punk's at Bash in Berlin in a Strap Match.

