Former WWE Star Nic Nemeth Discusses SummerSlam 2025 Being Two Nights

WWE announced major news for 2025 this week, unveiling the location for the first two-night SummerSlam in company history just a few years after the two-night expansion of WrestleMania. The "Biggest Party of the Summer" is set to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2 and 3, and former WWE star Nic Nemeth, who went by Dolph Ziggler in the promotion, commented on the change on "Busted Open Radio."

Advertisement

Nemeth said that he felt like, for the longest time, WWE was doing well, but not advancing "like they should be." He agreed that WWE is white hot right now; every few months, something is better and bigger with the company, that "makes more sense." Nemeth said that the company will however have to work hard to deliver on both nights.

"Because if either one of those nights [audiences think], 'Oh, it was two-thirds pretty good! I guess it still could've been a night.' No, no, no," Nemeth said. "They're taking this as such a big deal, making it bigger and going, 'Hey, listen, not only is business up, when you're hot, you're hot, you take it and run with it.' This is two nights of two of the biggest shows in WWE, and it better be two nights of mostly sold out and they better have kick-a** main events and have you walking through the entire show going, 'This should have been three nights! Wow, how did they pack it into two!'"

Advertisement

WWE announced back in May that SummerSlam would be expanding to two nights. The initial news revealed the event for 2026 will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium. WWE's next two-night event will be WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.