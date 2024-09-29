WWE Star CM Punk Addresses Being In 'Weird Headspace' About Drew McIntyre

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will engage in their third battle against each other on October 5 at Bad Blood inside Hell in a Cell. McIntyre picked up the first victory at SummerSlam following a distraction from special guest referee Seth Rollins. However at Bash In Berlin, Punk got his revenge by defeating "The Scottish Warrior" in a strap match. Ahead of his fifth Hell in a Cell match in his career, Punk appeared on "1035 KISSFM," where he explained how he wants their rivalry to come to an end.

"I'm in a weird head space about it because there's not a lot of more intimate situations you can be in with a human being. I guess the PG way of saying it is, there's making love and I'm sure all the shippers out there on the internet are going to go wild with that one. There's dancing — you know like you can dance super close with somebody — and then there's fighting, and I don't think you really get to know anybody more, so to speak, unless you do one of those three things. And the thing is, I absolutely don't like Drew McIntyre. I want this to be all over with because it's literally like all I think about. I'm almost borderline obsessed with it now."

Punk continued by explaining that he doesn't like the person he needs to become in order to win at Bad Blood, and believes McIntyre is the best he's ever been due to feuding with "The Best in the World." McIntyre has also reflected on the feud with Punk, claiming that it's personal between them.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "1035 KISSFM" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.