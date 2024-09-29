WWE NXT Champ Roxanne Perez Addresses Stylistic Differences With Newest Star, Giulia
Just days away from their dream match, Roxanne Perez is fired up to show the world and "WWE NXT's" new television partner, The CW, that she is and will remain the "Measuring Stick of NXT" despite being unfavored in comparison to her challenger, Giulia. As Perez prepares for her match with Giulia on Tuesday, she spoke with "Busted Open Radio" about what she is doing to stay one step ahead of her rival to retain her NXT Women's Championship.
Knowledgeable that Giulia will come in with her hard-knocking Japanese strong style persona, Perez believes she is like a chameleon and will be better prepared than she was when facing another wrestler prominent to that style, former NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion, Meiko Satomura.
"I think the big difference in this match is definitely the Japanese strong style, which I'm not usually put into those matches, besides wrestling Meiko Satomura," Perez noted. "The first time I wrestled her, it didn't go as planned. The second time I wrestled her, I got stretchered out...That was two years ago. Now, I'm a completely different wrestler... Being able to adjust to every different style makes me the 'Prodigy.' Yeah, I'm excited to tear it up with her. I like that strong style, so I want her to bring it."
Regarding the pressure ahead of this title fight, Perez said she doesn't feel it compared to her first reign with the title, which she carried for 108 days in 2022. However, she believes that she has a point to prove in her match against the former STARDOM star.
Roxanne Perez Refuses To Be Overlooked
As the "Prodigy," Perez recognizes that your days as a popular champion are numbered. However, she believes too many people, including fans and in-ring challengers, have overlooked her current reign, and the strides she's made with it so far. With newcomers Giulia and now Stephanie Vaquer waiting in the wings for a title shot, Perez believes they pale in comparison to the blood, sweat, and tears she's put into making "NXT" the hottest attraction in WWE.
"I feel like I'm the one that kind of built this brand up...I'm putting on a reign that isn't like any other, I feel like," Perez acknowledged. "Then, Giulia comes in, and everybody is excited... But keep in mind, I'm the reason why she came to the WWE... But I think once I beat her, everybody is going to realize that no one is on my level."
Giulia debuted at WWE NXT No Mercy after reportedly signing with the company months ago. Her match with Perez will take place on a stacked show that's also set to feature CM Punk and some guaranteed surprises, but it remains to be seen if she'll have what it takes to overthrow Perez at the top of the women's division.
