WWE NXT Champ Roxanne Perez Addresses Stylistic Differences With Newest Star, Giulia

Just days away from their dream match, Roxanne Perez is fired up to show the world and "WWE NXT's" new television partner, The CW, that she is and will remain the "Measuring Stick of NXT" despite being unfavored in comparison to her challenger, Giulia. As Perez prepares for her match with Giulia on Tuesday, she spoke with "Busted Open Radio" about what she is doing to stay one step ahead of her rival to retain her NXT Women's Championship.

Knowledgeable that Giulia will come in with her hard-knocking Japanese strong style persona, Perez believes she is like a chameleon and will be better prepared than she was when facing another wrestler prominent to that style, former NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion, Meiko Satomura.

"I think the big difference in this match is definitely the Japanese strong style, which I'm not usually put into those matches, besides wrestling Meiko Satomura," Perez noted. "The first time I wrestled her, it didn't go as planned. The second time I wrestled her, I got stretchered out...That was two years ago. Now, I'm a completely different wrestler... Being able to adjust to every different style makes me the 'Prodigy.' Yeah, I'm excited to tear it up with her. I like that strong style, so I want her to bring it."

Regarding the pressure ahead of this title fight, Perez said she doesn't feel it compared to her first reign with the title, which she carried for 108 days in 2022. However, she believes that she has a point to prove in her match against the former STARDOM star.