WWE's Big E Comments On Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary, Reveals Whether He'll Watch

Last week, Netflix released a new docuseries, titled "Mr. McMahon," spotlighting the successful yet controversial career of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Events covered in the series include Jesse Ventura's failed unionization attempt, the 1994 steroid trial, The Montreal Screwjob, and the sex trafficking lawsuit launched against McMahon and WWE in 2024. With "Mr. McMahon" being at the forefront of recent news, former WWE Champion Big E was recently asked if he'd be watching it.

"Definitely," Big E told Sports Talk Philly. "It's obviously someone who has been a massive figure in the industry I've made my career in the last 15 years. He's someone that I worked with closely over the years, so I think all of us who worked with him are interested to see how the story unfolds. I'm sure there are things about his life that I'm not even aware of that will come to light in this doc. I think a lot of people are intrigued to see how it all shakes out, and I'm one of those people."

When asked about his memorable moments with McMahon, Big E pointed toward the 2019 storyline which saw Kofi Kingston, his New Day comrade, overcome a number of obstacles in the path to eventually claim the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. The path itself gradually became a wide-scale movement, with fans calling it "Kofi-Mania."

"The first thing that comes to mind, as far as being memorable, is when [Vince] was involved in the Kofi-mania storyline, essentially saying Kofi isn't good enough for the spot. A lot of people in his position, a lot of billionaires, are hands off, and he's someone who's been really hands-on," Big E said. "He's someone who's always around, someone who's had his hands in this industry for quite a long time."

