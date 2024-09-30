WWE Legend The Undertaker On What Cody Rhodes Needs To Add To Arsenal For Heel Turn

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has remained a babyface throughout his journey toward becoming Undisputed WWE Champion and finishing the story. However, many fans have questioned if WWE would consider turning Rhodes heel, especially if he's unable to keep his title or the promotion wants to explore a different version of "The American Nightmare." Speaking on "Six Feet Under," The Undertaker weighed in on the possibility of Rhodes turning heel, stating that the character change is inevitable and stressed why he wouldn't pair him with a manager if he decides to alter his persona.

"I don't think he's peaked yet — I think it's inevitable eventually that [the fans will] turn on him." Said The Undertaker. "I don't think he needs a manager — he can talk, he's very arrogant, and carries himself in such a manner that you want to slap him cause he's so confident and so arrogant ... That's something he's going to have to add to his repertoire, is a little bit of chicken s**t."

This upcoming Saturday, Rhodes is set to partner with Roman Reigns, who he defeated to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, and will challenge Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood. Reigns returned to WWE television at SummerSlam earlier this year, but this will be his first in-ring appearance since losing to Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

