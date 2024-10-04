Mr. McMahon Contributor Says His Favorite Part Depicts Origin Of Triple H WWE Gesture

Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" is a riveting docuseries that explores the tumultuous life and illustrious career of Vince McMahon, the former WWE magnate. This project, a collaboration between Bill Simmons and "Tiger King" producer Chris Smith, dives deep into the controversies and triumphs that have shaped one of sports entertainment's most influential figures. Speaking on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," David Shoemaker, a key contributor from The Ringer, shared insights into his involvement with the documentary. Shoemaker, known for his deep dive into wrestling lore, revealed what for him was the highlight of working on the series.

"Vince has talked before about how his idol, his childhood idol was Dr. Jerry Graham, this wrestler who worked for his dad with the bleach blonde hair and drove the fancy cars and Vince just wanted to be this guy so much." This fascination led to a surprising discovery when Shoemaker delved into archival footage. "If you watch closely, there is footage of Dr. Jerry Graham entering the ring in which, to me, it looks like he does the original version of Triple H's water spit. And Triple H has never said that there was an origin story for it, but Dr. Jerry Graham sure does it in that clip. When I saw that the first time, I almost fell over in my chair."

Despite the enlightening moments, McMahon isn't happy with the final result of the docuseries. Th former WWE boss has hired a new PR firm and reportedly attempted to buy the rights back before its release. Meanwhile, Triple H, along with Nick Khan, has taken the reins of WWE's day-to-day operations following McMahon's resignation.

