Bayley Expects This WWE Raw Match To Be A 'Bangerrrr'

Tonight is the final three-hour edition of "WWE Raw" on the USA Network, with the show set to shift to a two-hour format for the rest of this year before departing for Netflix in 2025. Among the matches scheduled for tonight is Zoey Stark vs. Lyra Valkyria, and former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has expressed her excitement for the bout on X.

"This'll be a bangerrrr," Bayley wrote.

Stark's position in the company has risen in recent months with the creation of a new faction — Pure Fusion Collective. The group, which also includes Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville, began its formation in May, building off previous history between Baszler and Stark. Deville returned to the company that month after nearly a year away from wrestling, and though it took some convincing, Deville was soon able to persuade Baszler and Stark into joining up with her.

As for Valkyria, the Ireland native is a former WWE NXT Women's Champion who was called up to the main roster earlier this year in the WWE Draft. She's already taken part in both the Queen of the Ring tournament as well as the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, and though she wasn't successful in either, she has picked up some key wins early in her main roster career.

Valkyria and Stark also have some history together, as Valkyria defeated Stark during the tournament, and Valkyria teamed with Natalya and Zelina Vega to defeat Pure Fusion Collective earlier this month. Even more recently, on "WWE Main Event," Valkyria defeated Stark in a singles bout, which must have impressed someone backstage, as the two will now run it back tonight.