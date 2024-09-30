Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes This WWE Raw Star Is Untouchable On The Mic

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's year-long rivalry has been filled with various attacks and two in-ring battles that were more physical than usual. Both men have also provided the WWE Universe with excellent promos which has helped elevate their feud to the next level. Speaking on "Wrestling with Freddie," former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. specifically referred to Punk's latest promo on "Raw," and labelled him as one of the best wrestlers on the mic today, while also crediting his feud with McIntyre.

"When he's awesome, there is no promo that can really hang with his. It's just he's in a rare air and there's like one other guy right now who can do that and that's Max [MJF]," Prinze Jr. said. "I want to acknowledge when he [Punk] is great and this was such a subtle, not humble at all, but dangerous promo and he let himself sound and look old but there was wisdom in that age ... This has been a wonderful, refreshing dose of old school wrestling presented in a new school way, from their entrances to the transitions from segment to segment to the s**t that they're talking to each other and the reasons why they're fighting."

This upcoming Saturday at Bad Blood, Punk will battle McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell. McIntyre was successful in their first encounter at SummerSlam, while Punk got his revenge at Bash In Berlin in a Strap Match, leading to their rivalry concluding in a trilogy fight on October 5.

