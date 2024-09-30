WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Explains Why Show Is So Chaotic: ' I Drafted It To Be'

'WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce is assuring WWE fans (and possibly reiterating to himself) that the chaos that's recently overtaken the red brand is by his own design. WWE released a video of Pearce backstage ahead of "Raw" on Monday on X (formerly known as Twitter), with the general manager adamant that "Raw" is chaotic because he drafted it to be. Pearce also said that no one will be reigning in the stars in on his show.

"I brought the most sadistic warriors in professional wrestling and sports entertainment together on Monday nights for one reason, and that is to deliver to you the most exciting program on worldwide television," Pearce said in the video. "And I defy you to find another one out there. What are you going to watch, 'SmackDown?' I don't think so. It's the red brand. It's the flagship. It's chaotic, and it's 'Monday Night Raw.'"

One of the most chaotic storylines on the red brand right now is the feud between "Big" Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman. The two have been battling back-and-forth and destroying multiple backstage areas, as well as even cars in the parking lot, rather than settling their differences in the ring, and they're set to face off in a Kaiju-esque battle on tonight's episode in a "Last Monster Standing" match. The Judgment Day vs. the LWO in a six-man tag team match has a chance to be its own kind of chaotic, and the show could very well go entirely off the rails when CM Punk and Drew McIntyre speak face-to-face before their Hell in a Cell bout at Bad Blood.

