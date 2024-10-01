Retired WWE Star On Vince McMahon Documentary: 'I Don't Have Any Bad Words For Vince'

The "Mr. McMahon" docuseries about the life and times of Vince McMahon brought to light the controversies surrounding the disgraced former WWE CEO, with several former WWE stars talking about their experience working with McMahon. While there have been several negative stories about McMahon in recent years, retired WWE star Titus O'Neil doesn't have a bad word to say about his former boss.

O'Neil, who had a 10-year run under McMahon in WWE, said in a recent interview with "Us Weekly" that McMahon's contributions to wrestling cannot be wiped out. He also expressed gratitude towards the former WWE Chairman for giving him an opportunity in WWE.

"At the end of the day, what he built cannot be erased. It's sad that the situation came to what it came to, but I don't have any bad words for Vince," said the former WWE 24/7 Champion. "It's very interesting to hear different perspectives on things, but at the end of the day, I'll forever be grateful for what Vince McMahon built, the platform that he built for so many people. He's human, just like anyone else."

O'Neil has been at the wrong end of Vince McMahon's idiosyncrasies when he was punished for holding McMahon's arm on screen, leading to a 60-day suspension.

McMahon, who was initially a part of the six-part docuseries, walked away from filming following the news of the sexual assault allegations against him in 2022. Before the airing of the docu-series, McMahon criticized the show for misrepresenting him and alleged that the narrative was set by the creators to intentionally deceive viewers. It has also been reported that he tried to buy back the rights to the docu-series prior to being aired.