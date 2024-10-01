Bryan Danielson & Kazuchika Okada Set For Title Vs. Title Match On AEW Dynamite

After being medically cleared to compete on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Bryan Danielson is making sure that he settles as many scores as possible before his full-time career comes to an end. Enter, Kazuchika Okada, the AEW Continental Champion who defeated Danielson at this year's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom event in Tokyo, with "The Rainmaker" getting revenge on the "American Dragon" for beating him at the 2023 Forbidden Door.

With the series tied up at one win each, the AEW World Champion took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and put forward a challenge to the AEW Continental Champion for the fifth anniversary edition of "Dynamite" on October 2.

AEW World Champion @bryandanielson Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite: 5th Anniversary Special

This WEDNESDAY, 10/2

Pittsburgh, Pa

LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/ptiBN9ZZbf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 1, 2024

"This Wednesday, it's the five year anniversary of Dynamite. Five years since AEW changed the entire wrestling landscape, and I want to be the kind of world champion that defends his title on such a monumental show. But who do I defend my title against? I can only think of one person. We fought two times, I've won one, and he's won one. He broke my arm, he fractured my orbital bone, this year he beat me at Wrestle Kingdom in Tokyo. That's right, Okada, I'm calling you out. If you have the guts, you show up on Dynamite, at the five year anniversary, and you challenge me for my AEW World Championship, and finally we'll see who's the best."

Shortly after the challenge was made, the match was made official via AEW's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, but with a unique stipulation. For the first 20 minutes of the bout, both the AEW World and Continental Championships will be on the line as that is the standard time limit for an AEW Continental Championship match on television. Once 20 minutes have passed, only the AEW World Championship will be on the line.