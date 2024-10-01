Why Bully Ray Says WWE NXT Title Match Is A 'Must-Win' For Trick WIlliams

"WWE NXT" will debut on The CW tonight after airing on the USA Network for the past five years. CM Punk is scheduled to make an appearance, and "The Best In The World" will serve as the the special guest referee for the NXT Championship match between Trick Williams and Ethan Page. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray provided his thoughts on tonight's title bout, expressing why he thinks Williams should come out victorious.

"I believe that tomorrow night is a must-win for Trick Williams. I think he must defeat Ethan Page. I think if Trick does not defeat Ethan, its a small step backwards for him," Ray said. "I can tell by talking to Trick that there's something in there that he doesn't even know about; he doesn't even know lurks inside of him or lives inside of him. But as a 30-plus year vet, I can see it, I can smell it, I know it's there. But who in NXT can bring it out of him? I don't think any of his peers can bring it out of him."

In addition to the NXT Championship being on the line, Roxanne Perez will also be defending her NXT Women's Title against former STARDOM sensation Giulia, who recently joined the company. Meanwhile, Wes Lee will enter battle with his former tag team partner Zachary Wentz in a Street Fight.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.