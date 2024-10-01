Kelani Jordan Raves About Having WWE's 'Incredible' CM Punk Around, NXT CW Premiere

NXT North American Champion Kelani Jordan is having one heck of a summer. At NXT Battleground, she won a six-woman ladder match to capture the North American title and become its inaugural champion. Jordan defended her title at the WWE developmental brand's next two premium live events, NXT Heatwave 2024 and NXT No Mercy 2024, defeating Sol Ruca and Wendy Choo, respectively. And a week ago, on the final "WWE NXT" episode on the USA Network, Jordan defeated No Quarter Catch Crew's Wren Sinclair. Jordan sat down for an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. ahead of the "WWE NXT" premiere on the CW to talk about the event and advice she's gotten from the "Best in the World," WWE star CM Punk.

"CM Punk is absolutely incredible," Jordan began; "he's amazing. Not only does he have so much experience, but he willingly offers that knowledge to you. He gives me personally so much advice where wrestling, promos, because obviously he's great at wrestling and promo, so he gives me that advice, but he also just gives me encouragement, gives me motivation, reminds me, 'Hey, you're so new at this. Don't be so hard on yourself. It's going to come with reps, it's going to come with time, it's going to come with experience. Just keep being Kelani and it's all going to come together.' And I think that's been amazing and has helped me so much.