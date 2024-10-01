Kelani Jordan Raves About Having WWE's 'Incredible' CM Punk Around, NXT CW Premiere
NXT North American Champion Kelani Jordan is having one heck of a summer. At NXT Battleground, she won a six-woman ladder match to capture the North American title and become its inaugural champion. Jordan defended her title at the WWE developmental brand's next two premium live events, NXT Heatwave 2024 and NXT No Mercy 2024, defeating Sol Ruca and Wendy Choo, respectively. And a week ago, on the final "WWE NXT" episode on the USA Network, Jordan defeated No Quarter Catch Crew's Wren Sinclair. Jordan sat down for an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. ahead of the "WWE NXT" premiere on the CW to talk about the event and advice she's gotten from the "Best in the World," WWE star CM Punk.
"CM Punk is absolutely incredible," Jordan began; "he's amazing. Not only does he have so much experience, but he willingly offers that knowledge to you. He gives me personally so much advice where wrestling, promos, because obviously he's great at wrestling and promo, so he gives me that advice, but he also just gives me encouragement, gives me motivation, reminds me, 'Hey, you're so new at this. Don't be so hard on yourself. It's going to come with reps, it's going to come with time, it's going to come with experience. Just keep being Kelani and it's all going to come together.' And I think that's been amazing and has helped me so much.
Excitement for NXT premiere on CW
In addition to his tutelage, Kelani Jordan shared her excitement at seeing CM Punk officiate the NXT title match between champion Ethan Page and Trick Williams: "And what better way to start it off with Punk being there right in Chicago?
As for the premiere episode itself, Jordan says she's "pumped" at the opportunity: "I'm pumped, because not only did I get to make history with the Women's North American Championship, but I'm able to be part of history as a company in NXT,' as a brand, moving to CW because it's the first time in history that we're going to go to a broadcast channel. But also it's a chance for us to appeal to an even bigger audience, an even younger audience. And 'NXT' is so diverse in all ways, shapes and forms, and we have so many incredible people. And I think being able to showcase that talent on an even bigger scale is amazing, and I couldn't be happier."