Bully Ray Thinks He Knows Reason For The Miz's WWE Raw Heel Turn

Fans of longtime WWE star R-Truth were devastated when the former 24/7 Champion's tag team partner The Miz turned heel on his former friend, laying him out following a hot tag during a match on "WWE Raw." The pair had been teaming for months, even winning the Word Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40, but a conniving Karrion Kross got inside of the mind of The Miz, leading to the turn during a match against the Authors of Pain. Miz has worked both roles throughout his time in WWE, but WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray doesn't believe he's working heel to help R-Truth. The legend said on "Busted Open Radio" that he believes the heel turn was meant for someone else, who turned babyface on the same show: Bron Breakker.

"It's just a question of what level of heel will they allow The Miz to be at this stage of the game," he said. "Will he be a heel that can be propelled back into the main event scene, or will he be a mid-card heel and work with Truth and any other up-and-coming babyface that they need to get over. It looks like they're putting their toe in the water with Bron Breakker turning him babyface. We saw him with the face-to-face with GUNTHER last night... But The Miz is a great heel for a guy like Bron Breakker to work with."

Bully Ray said that Breakker came to mind because he could benefit from a run against Miz. He said he believes WWE could still do a "little thing" between Miz and Truth, which may even result in a match on a premium live event, then move on to Breakker.

