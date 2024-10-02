Eric Bischoff Says This Moment In Netflix's Mr. McMahon Documentary Was 'Powerful As Hell'

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff praised the narration of the opening dialogue in an episode of the "Mr. McMahon" docu-series on Netflix, describing the moment as "powerful as hell."

The dialogue that Bischoff is referring to from the series is the opening few lines uttered by Heyman in episode 5 of the "Mr. McMahon" docu-series. It discussed McMahon's childhood years, when he suffered physical abuse at the hands of his stepfather, while he was also subjected to sexual abuse, which he had detailed in his interview with "Playboy" magazine. In the docu-series, Heyman stated that McMahon "rebelled" against the abuse he suffered by later "creating an atmosphere in which he is untouchable and invulnerable to outside forces."

"That opening dialogue, narrative with Paul Heyman was powerful as hell. Paul is amazing. I don't know that anybody could have delivered those thoughts with ... [as] artfully and colorfully, frankly, as Paul Heyman did. There's a reason Paul Heyman's in the position that he's in, and we got a close look at it right there," Bischoff said on his "83 Weeks" podcast.

Bischoff stated that even before the controversies surrounding McMahon, he often wondered what made McMahon tick. The former WCW President emphasized that he hasn't met anyone else with more focus, intensity, and commitment than McMahon. But, McMahon was also difficult to understand to many, including Bischoff.