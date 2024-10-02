Kevin Nash Says This Part Of Vince McMahon-WWE Netflix Series 'Explains So Much'

WWE legend Kevin Nash has talked about Vince McMahon revealing that he has multiple "computers" running in his head at all times, which he feels explains a lot about McMahon and his psyche.

One of the unusual revelations made by McMahon in the "Mr. McMahon" docu-series was about him having several "computers" in his head that work against him. Nash discussed this aspect of McMahon's personality on his "Kliq This" podcast, stating that the former WWE CEO admitted, in a way, that he suffered from schizophrenia.

"I just thought, 'Wow, man. Of all the things to say and all the sh*t that's going to happen moving forward, you basically painted, to me, that you're a schizophrenic and you have three of you, you just told me you have three of you.' What would be the ... if it was 1955 and you said, 'I don't know, there's another computer that hasn't been invented, there's three of me. Three different people in my head.' Now you just turn it around and say, 'Nah, there's three different computers. There's this one that's processing this.' Imagine if you fuc*ing could actually take your mind and I mean [compartmentalize it] and make it, not like, wink, wink, but do that. Then that explains so much of his personality," said the Hall of Famer.

When co-host Sean Oliver expressed his surprise at McMahon admitting about his multiple personalities, Nash likened it to serial killers wanting to be caught by the authorities. "Doesn't the serial killer want to be caught?" Nash asked, to end the conversation.

In the docu-series, the former WWE Chairman stated that one computer was talking to the interviewer, another was thinking about something else, while he could tap into another one if needed. When asked by the interviewer what the third one was thinking, he alluded to imagining something fun involving sex.