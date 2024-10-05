WWE Alum Eric Bischoff Details Firing Missy Hyatt From WCW

Missy Hyatt is remembered by many fans as a standout wrestling valet of the late 1980s and 1990s, managing performers such as The Nasty Boys and Scott and Rick Steiner in WCW. However, Hyatt was let go from WCW in 1994 by Eric Bischoff, and the former executive was asked to detail the situation on a recent episode of "83 Weeks."

"I fired her — she turned into a complete b***h," Bischoff said. "I brought in Sherri Martell. ... Missy saw Sherri and just went ballistic. 'Why is she here? What is she doing here?'"

According to Bischoff, that alone wouldn't have caused him to fire Hyatt. However, the fact that the confrontation took place in front of other WCW employees gave Bischoff cause to remove Hyatt from the company. From Bischoff's perspective, the eventual sexual harassment lawsuit that was filed against WCW was done as retaliation for Hyatt getting fired. The former executive referred to Hyatt filing the lawsuit as "a joke."

Hyatt's story differs from Bischoff when it comes to the events that led to her WCW departure. Hyatt has stated that she was friendly at Bischoff earlier in her WCW tenure, but their relationship soured after Hyatt broke up with her boyfriend, who had become friends with Bischoff. At this point, according to Hyatt, Bischoff began treating her differently at work, such as telling her that she couldn't cut her hair short.

Shortly before her firing, Hyatt has stated that she discovered a nude photo of herself hanging up in the CNN offices, taken during a wardrobe malfunction at a WCW event. She alerted Bischoff but alleges that he did nothing in response. After going over Bischoff's head to complain, Hyatt said that the WCW executive was angry and fired her.

