AEW Star Mercedes Mone Recalls Calling Out Vince McMahon For A Mistake He Made In WWE

Currently, WWE's creative department is overseen by Paul "Triple H" Levesque. For many of the preceding years, it was widely controlled by Vince McMahon, who was often seated in the Gorilla position during WWE's television broadcasts. In the latest edition of the "Mone Mag" newsletter, AEW's Mercedes Mone looked back on an accidental call that McMahon once made through his headset, while she was preparing to wrestle "The Irresistible Force" Nia Jax during her previous run in WWE.

"... I remember one time I had a storyline and match with Nia Jax. During the match, Vince accidentally called over the headset for the referee to ring the bell. And it was way too early. We were confused, but we played along," Mone wrote. "When I got backstage, I remember going to Triple H and being like, what the hell just happened? Triple H explained it was an accident and, playfully, told me to go and confront Vince. So I did. Vince admitted he was wrong and then shared a laugh about it."

While Mone did not specify the stage in which these events unfolded, it is worth noting that she only had a handful of singles matches with Jax in her WWE run. Fast forward to present-day, Mone reigns as the TBS Champion for All Elite Wrestling while also holding the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship. Jax, who returned to WWE last year, currently claims possession of the WWE Women's Championship, which she is slated to defend against Mone's former tag team partner Bayley at this weekend's WWE Bad Blood event. Meanwhile, McMahon finds himself in the midst of a sex trafficking lawsuit, which subsequently prompted him to step down from positions as TKO Executive Chairman and from the TKO Board of Directors.

