AEW's Mercedes Mone Discusses Working For 'Crazy Genius' Vince McMahon In WWE

Over the last week, professional wrestling fans and pundits have weighed in with their thoughts on the new docuseries, titled "Mr. McMahon," released by Netflix. Across its six episodes, the docuseries explores a number of events surrounding former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, such as the infamous 1994 steroid trial, The Montreal Screwjob, the Monday Night War with WCW, as well as the ongoing sex trafficking lawsuit involving McMahon and WWE. In the latest edition of the "Mone Mag" newsletter, former WWE Raw Women's Champion Mercedes Mone noted that much of the material in "Mr. McMahon" wasn't new to her. She was, however, praising of McMahon's creative mind.

Advertisement

"I'll say this, as I watched, I couldn't believe that I got to work for Vince, what a crazy genius he is, and how he really elevated wrestling to a whole stratosphere," Mone wrote. "He created a universe fans have enjoyed for decades and still do. He made wrestling larger than life. He did it all, and he tried it all. And he failed so many times, too. Where the business is at today is all because of him and his ideas. And that's what I really liked [about] it."

For much of his WWE tenure, McMahon took over the reins of WWE's creative department. Elsewhere in her newsletter, Mone recalled once laughing with McMahon after he made an accidental call for the referee to ring the bell during her match against Nia Jax. Fast forward to the present day, Paul "Triple H" Levesque now oversees the respective department for WWE, as McMahon has since stepped down from his executive positions.

Advertisement