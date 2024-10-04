TNA Champ Nic Nemeth Explains How AEW Could Have Its Own Version Of WWE's Bloodline

Much like The Four Horsemen, The New World Order, or Evolution before it, The Bloodline has changed the face of faction warfare in pro wrestling. With plenty of promotions desperate to capture the success WWE has seen over the last four years of Bloodline dominance, Nic Nemeth (known during his WWE career as Dolph Ziggler) believes AEW could be on the verge of fielding a competitor now that MVP and Shelton Benjamin are in AEW, and possibly bringing a new Hurt Business stable along with them.

"[MVP's new AEW stable] could be a version of the Bloodline, of just totally dominating but having great stories and having great interviews and promos and then backing it up with the work behind it," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio" following Benjamin's AEW debut. "There could be something very special for this faction. It could be the new thing that sets them apart."

Nemeth believes the faction will be made or broken by MVP himself, who Nemeth believes should be slow and steady with his reveal of the faction's members and intentions. While Bobby Lashley has not yet debuted for AEW, he's reportedly signed with the promotion, and the arrival of MVP and Benjamin seem to suggest it's just a matter of time before the former WWE Champion joins his compatriots in AEW.

MVP recently trademarked "The Hurt Syndicate," though the group has yet to be officially named on AEW programming. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also expects big things for the stable, comparing MVP to manager and former promoter Paul Heyman in his ability to highlight the strengths of his assigned talent.