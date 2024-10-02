Booker T Weighs In On What Ex-WWE Star MVP Could Do In AEW

Former WWE star MVP, made his shock debut on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," taking the stage to challenge Prince Nana's managerial role of former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Many fans expected MVP to show up on AEW TV following him leaving WWE, and he even trademarked a new name, "The Hurt Syndicate" ahead of becoming All Elite, alluding to a possible new faction in the company. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked about MVP's debut on "The Hall of Fame," saying he's very happy for the star, and comparing him to one of the most decorated managers in wrestling history.

Advertisement

"I compare MVP to a Paul Heyman," Booker said. "If anybody was going to be passed the torch from Paul Heyman, it would be someone like MVP. If we were to look at anybody in this business these days as a legitimate manager that could be a legitimizer for some young talent, it could be MVP ... My thing is MVP has done a hell of a job at what he's had to work with. He really has. Being able to parlay his in-ring career into what's next, which could be a managerial position isn't something every wrestler is thinking about, or what every wrestler is capable of doing."

The contract status of MVP's fellow former Hurt Business stablemates, Bobbly Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, is not currently known outside of them no longer being with WWE. Cedric Alexander is still signed with the company. As for Strickland, who MVP wanted to "talk business with" on "Dynamite," he is currently not on programming following his unsanctioned cage match with "Hangman" Adam Page at All Out.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.