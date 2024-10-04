Ex-WWE Star Gets Candid About Turning Down Wyatt Stable After Vince McMahon's Return

The Wyatt Sicks have been one of WWE's hottest groups since the QR codes teasing their arrival first started airing earlier this year back in April. However, the original line-up of the members was supposed to look very different during the original inception of the stable back in 2023, as per TNA Wrestling's Eric Young.

"Yeah, I think the original idea was me, Bray [Wyatt], and Bo [Dallas] as a trio," Eric Young revealed to Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast. "That's what was told to me from Hunter [Triple H] basically, and so, obviously, I'm going to jump at that. You know, I'm friends with both of those guys."

Although he was initially excited at the prospect of working with Wyatt and Dallas after seeing the online reaction to the former upon his return to WWE in October 2022 at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, Young ultimately asked for his release in 2023 following the news that Vince McMahon had been reinstated to WWE's Board of Directors in January of that same year.

"It's not lost on me that I was able to walk away from money like that, you know, stability like that because of what I believe. The kind of human being that I am. That's not like ten years ago. I don't know if I would've been able to make that choice financially or personally or certainly not professionally and I'm in a position where I'll be fine," said Young.

He eventually rejoined TNA Wrestling last year, making a surprise return at the promotion's Slammiversary pay-per-view.

