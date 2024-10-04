Identity Of Wrestler Featured In WWE NXT Vignette Reportedly Revealed

Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT" was suitably packed for the show's debut on The CW, with appearances from a variety of main roster stars as well as some of the brand's favorites. On top of that, the show featured a vignette teasing the arrival of a new wrestler and the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter offered some details on the debuting star.

The mysterious vignette featured a woman with red hair walking along a desert road towards a big city with a sign reading "NXT." According to Dave Meltzer, the wrestler is Delta Brady (also known as DELTA), an Australian wrestler who is primarily known for her work in Riot City Wrestling and Melbourne City Wrestling, in which she has held various titles. It's worth noting that Rhea Ripley is a former two-time Riot City Women's Champion, though she and Brady have never locked up.

Brady reportedly signed with the company following the tryouts held earlier this year in Perth, Australia, with news first emerging in July that WWE had signed the international wrestler. Meltzer describes Brady as a "powerhouse," with her last independent match having taken place in July, against her brother Dean Brady. Following that match, DELTA announced that she would be leaving the Australian independent scene to wrestle in the United States.

While it hasn't been confirmed when she'll debut on "NXT," Tuesday's vignette may have included a major hint. Along with the letters "NXT," the sign featured in the video included the numbers 10 and 27, and WWE NXT Halloween Havoc just happens to take place later this month on October 27.