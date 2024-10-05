The Bloodline's Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa Retain WWE Tag Titles In SmackDown Ladder Match

What was originally a triple threat ladder match for the WWE Tag Team Championships turned into a violent spectacle of revenge, as The Bloodline squared off with known rivals in DIY and The Street Profits in the main event of Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown." The combined ire of DIY and The Street Profits was not enough to overcome "SmackDown's" most dangerous faction, however, and The Bloodline capitalized on the implosion of DIY and The Street Profits' temporary alliance to retain their titles.

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa used plenty of ladders and chairs to keep an upper hand for most of the match, despite early efforts to isolate the champions. The Bloodline were nearly defeated after Tonga and Loa secured steel chairs in a planned assault onto a grounded Angelo Dawkins. B-Fab, who accompanied The Street Profits to ringside, snatched Tonga's steel chair right out of his hand. The distraction allowed for DIY to attack The Bloodline with their own set of steel chairs, and both teams worked together to send the champions through tables.

DIY and The Street Profits' temporary alliance imploded shortly after, which proved to be their undoing. Top-of-the-ladder struggles from both teams allowed for The Bloodline to recuperate, and the champions capitalized on the chaos to send both teams through ladders. Loa climbed the ladder to reclaim the WWE Tag Team Championships.

As of writing, The Bloodline have held the WWE Tag Team Championships for 63 days, at the expense of DIY. With tag team madness in the rear view, The Bloodline can focus on Saturday's Bad Blood premium live event, where Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa will lock up with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes, and the returning "Original Tribal Chief," Roman Reigns. Neither Rhodes nor Reigns interfered in tonight's ladder match.