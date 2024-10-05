Ex-Liv Morgan Tag Partner Signals She Could Be Ready To Return Ahead Of WWE Bad Blood

Ahead of tonight's WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta, former three-time Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez dropped a significant hint that she might be returning to the company and the ring sooner than anticipated. On her Instagram story, Rodriguez posted two images: one of her training in the gym (which is now deleted) and the other a "Tale of the Tape" between Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and her nemesis Rhea Ripley, with Liv's Instagram handle tagged in the photo. Those posts were made 19 hours ago.

Rodriguez and Morgan held the Tag Team Titles together twice. It will be interesting to see if Rodriguez plays a part in helping Morgan retain her title, as Morgan's resource and boy-toy/boyfriend, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, will be hung high above the ring in a shark cage, unable to help Morgan in her match. Or, perhaps Rodriguez could flip the script and help Ripley reclaim the championship.

If Rodriguez does make her return tonight, it will be eight months since she was last on WWE programming. Her last match was with Chelsea Green, with Rodriguez emerging victorious on the February 26 "WWE Raw." Not long after that win, Rodriguez was diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS). She was removed from the active roster to focus on her healing journey.

