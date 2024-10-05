Backstage Update On Whether The Rock Is Expected To Return At WWE Bad Blood

Update 10/5/24 6:16pm: Fightful Select is reporting that The Rock has arrived and his backstage.

WWE is in Atlanta, GA for Bad Blood and it looks like a TKO Group Holdings board member is in the state of Georgia, and could be making an electrifying appearance at WWE Bad Blood.

According to Fightful Select, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attended a high school football game in Georgia last night, just 80 minutes away from Atlanta, where the company is holding its Bad Blood event. Talent who spoke to Fightful were optimistic about The Rock attending the show.

The Rock's cousin Roman Reigns is set to team with Cody Rhodes to take on fellow Anoa'i dynasty members Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, who usurped The Bloodline from Reigns during his post-WrestleMania hiatus. The match is Reigns's first since "The Original Tribal Chief" lost the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, at which time Reigns and the entire Bloodline were aligned with The Rock. There is no confirmation that Rock will take part in the current schism in The Bloodline. The match between Reigns, Rhodes, and The Bloodline is set to close the show, despite Drew McIntyre and CM Punk facing off in a Hell In A Cell match. There has been speculation that the match was moved to the main event due to possible involvement by Rock.

It isn't just the involvement of Rock's family that has people wondering about his involvement. Before disappearing from WWE programming, The Rock made it clear to then-newly-minted champion Cody Rhodes that he would be back for "The American Nightmare."