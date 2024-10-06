Triple H On Recent Lack Of Black Men Wrestling On WWE PLEs: 'I Don't See The Color'

Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressed the lack of Black representation when it comes to champions and wrestlers competing on premium live events during the press conference following Bad Blood in Atlanta, Georgia. Bad Blood saw no Black talent wrestle on the event, though the end of the show saw the return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who only appeared on the stage for a brief moment before the broadcast ended, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, alongside Naomi, "host" the event. The women appeared a few times on from a celebrity suite during the show. When asked about representation, Levesque said that "whatever the biggest stories are," that's where WWE goes.

"I don't see the difference in anybody. I don't see the color, I don't see the nationality, I don't see any of it, I just see talent," Levesque said. "I don't see the difference between men and women. I see talent. We tell stories with those talent, how they can handle those stories and how they can represent those stories and how we can bring those stories forward. I don't keep track of any of that. I do what's relevant and what is best and the best in storytelling and what's being delivered the best and then that's what goes."

The question was posed to Levesque after recent reports that WWE are aware of issues with the lack of Black men being booked on PLEs. Bad Blood was the third straight WWE event without a Black man on the card. The company also recently came under fire after reports that those within thought AEW paid "above market value" for former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. WWE's reaction to Strickland's new deal was that the company reportedly saw it as "bad for the sport."

