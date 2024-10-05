Naomi Set To Join WWE Women's Tag Team Champions As Co-Host Of Bad Blood PLE

In a video posted to social media last week, "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair hinted at being joined by surprise VIP guests. On the go-home show for Saturday night's WWE Bad Blood, Jade Cargill was talking about returning to her stomping grounds of Atlanta when her tag team partner, Belair, informed Naomi that she will be joining them as hosts of the PLE. The move reunites Naomi with Cargill and Belair six months after their six-woman tag team victory at WrestleMania 40.

Bad Blood features five matches, including Nia Jax defending the WWE Women's Championship against Bayley after the latter won the right to challenge by defeating Naomi. The friendship between the two women remains intact despite the result, but when Bayley joined the backstage segment, it was clear that Belair still hasn't forgiven her for her actions as the leader of Damage CTRL. Naomi remains the bridge between the two sides.

Ahead of her co-hosting duties, Naomi took on Tiffany Stratton on "SmackDown," ultimately rolling Stratton up for the win. Stratton has a tenuous alliance with Jax while also being the holder of the women's Money in the Bank briefcase, meaning she's likely to be involved somehow in the Bad Blood women's title match.

