WWE Women's Tag Champs Bianca Belair And Jade Cargill Book Role At Bad Blood PLE

The strongEST, badEST, and fastEST two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, will host WWE's next premium live event, Bad Blood, next Saturday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The announcement came on last night's "WWE SmackDown." In a video published on X, Belair and Cargill are all smiles, as this is the first time either star has hosted a premium live event. "Your WWE Tag Team Champions will be bringing the party and hosting one of WWE's most spectacular premium live events ... While they [the wrestlers scheduled for the event] will get their lick back, we'll be there to enjoy every second with you," Cargill announced. "The EST of WWE" hinted that some surprise guests may join them, whether on stage or sitting ringside. "And, who knows. Maybe we'll have some surprise VIP guests," Belair teased.

As of this report, the resurrected event has five announced matches, including the newly added contest of Bayley facing Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship after Bayley punched her ticket against Naomi yesterday on "SmackDown."

Earlier this week, Belair and Grammy winner Cardi B publicized the news that next year's SummerSlam will be two days, August 2 and 3, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, in a commercial. In the ring, Belair and Cargill are sizing up their competition on who they will defend their titles against next. So far, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Kairi Sane are in the running for another opportunity. Two weeks ago on "WWE Raw," Sky and Belair had an impressive showing in singles competition that saw Sky best Belair. Belair and Cargill recaptured their championships after defeating The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) at Bash in Berlin last month.

