Eric Bischoff Explains Stephanie McMahon's WWE Role Hits Him Hardest In Vince Fallout

Last week, the "Mr. McMahon" miniseries debuted on Netflix. After watching the docuseries, Eric Bischoff wanted to go on record and discuss the importance Stephanie McMahon had on the WWE, including convincing the world that WWE was a safe place to do business despite all the questionable choices her father made during his tenure there.

"This is the part that hits me the hardest...his [Vince] daughter was in such a high profile position. She was, like, not the face of the company, but from a corporate perspective, she was the face of the company in the business community. Then, to have all of this stuff revealed, it cratered all the work she had done...I would imagine if I was Stephanie, that's the part that would hurt the worst," Bischoff said solemnly on his "83 Weeks" podcast.

As someone who saw the adoration Stephanie had for her father over the years, Bischoff reiterates, like many observers, that the travesty of Vince's actions, including his current lawsuit, has collapsed the proudness and credibility Stephanie, her brother, Shane, and their children have toward their father and grandfather.

"I saw it with my own eyes: Stephanie adored her father. Of course, she liked his attention and his approval. She got it often publicly," Bischoff added. "But then to have all of that taken away from you, in such a high-profile way, it's got to be devastating, and even for the grandkids...It's just horribly embarrassing."

Although she embraces her new role as a fan at ringside, with several on-screen appearances since her departure, Stephanie will always remain a vital icon to businesswomen out there. Opposite to what we know, her husband and the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H, remain optimistic she'll return to the company down the line.

