Bully Ray Discusses Potential Members Of Hurt Business Rebuild In AEW

It's becoming clearer by the week that AEW will soon be entering into The Hurt Business, as both MVP and Shelton Benjamin have debuted for the company recently, and reports suggest that Bobby Lashley won't be too far behind them. The Hurt Business originally formed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and dominated WWE programming for a brief period of time before gradually being broken up by the end of 2022. Now that the group looks to be reforming in AEW, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently talked about which members of the AEW roster he would like to see become new members of the group that looks set to be renamed "The Hurt Syndicate."

"Will [Powerhouse] Hobbs, I'd love to see that," Bully said on "Busted Open After Dark." "Hobbs could definitely use a breath of fresh air." The former TNT Champion has reportedly been traveling with the company more regularly, as he is nearing a full recovery from the knee injury he suffered in April. However, if MVP wants to have Hobbs in his faction, he's going to have to answer to Don Callis.

Bully also mentioned someone that he feels is a diamond in the rough, someone who he feels hasn't been given enough of an opportunity in either AEW or ROH, and someone who he feels could add credibility to the faction. "Shane Taylor. I would love to see Shane Taylor be a part of The Hurt Business. Shane Taylor is credible, Shane Taylor can go, Shane Taylor can cut a promo, Shane Taylor knows where it's at, Shane Taylor would be an amazing addition." Taylor is another man who has had bad luck with injuries in 2024, as he has been recovering from a shoulder injury over the past few months.

