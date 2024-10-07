Triple H Addresses Brawl Between Cody Rhodes And Kevin Owens After WWE Bad Blood

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has reacted to the backstage brawl between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens after Bad Blood went off the air.

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Rhodes emerged victorious in the main event of Bad Blood, when he and Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, but "The American Nightmare" was in for a rude awakening after the match as he was assaulted by Owens. Levesque, on X, said that he and WWE management are aware of the incident and stated that they will deal with it.

"We are aware of the incident outside of the arena last night between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The matter will be dealt with internally," said Levesque.

WWE has yet to acknowledge the incident on its social media or YouTube channel, adding to the intrigue surrounding the clash between the two.

Owens, who had been teasing a heel turn on Rhodes for weeks, was seen in a heated conversation with the Undisputed Universal Champion near Rhodes' tour bus. The situation seemingly escalated, leading to Owens attacking Rhodes, with the incident being filmed by fans at the venue. Owens, in recent weeks, has been unhappy about Rhodes teaming up with Reigns, whom Rhodes and Owens have had issues with in the past.

Owens and Rhodes have a real-life friendship, with the former instrumental, in a way, for the latter's resurgence in the pro wrestling business as "The Prizefighter" introduced Rhodes to The Young Bucks and the indie scene, which was alien to Rhodes. The duo, who had teamed together earlier this year, faced off against each other at Bash in Berlin, on the request of Rhodes as Owens felt that he didn't deserve a shot at the Undisputed Universal Championship. Owens, as well as his tag team partner Randy Orton, weren't on the Bad Blood card.