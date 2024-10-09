Lex Luger Weighs Sid Vicious' WWE Hall Of Fame Prospects

Sid Vicious died on August 26 after quietly battling cancer. In the wake of his passing, the wrestling world looked back on the career of the legend, with hopes that he might be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Viscious' former rival Lex Luger recently commented on the late legend's career, and explained why he thinks his old friend will be inducted next year.

"I think people are gonna look back very, very fondly on his career and what he accomplished and how he looked," Luger said on his "Lex Expressed" podcast. "I can't imagine there'll ever be another guy like him," he added. Luger then recalled how impressive Viscious' presence was, and claimed that you'd always have to put him in the main event because of this; he was always a headline act who would seem out of place on the undercard.

Luger additionally recalled how "tremendous" his late friend's career was, specifically pointing out how Viscious headlined two WrestleManias, and opining that his achievements will be how many remember him. "I think he's gonna be remembered for who he was and what he meant to the young fans," he opined. "Sid was like... He was the man; he was a huge star." Luger ended by further noting that Viscious wasn't only a huge star on television, but in real life as well.

Luger isn't the only legend to echo such views. Eric Bischoff also assessed Vicious' Hall of Fame chances, stating that the response to his death proves that he affected enough people to be considered a worthy candidate.

