Bron Breakker Names His Greatest Rival In WWE

As long as Bron Breakker stays healthy and hungry, it's safe to assume the 26-year-old will have a bright future with plenty of rivalries yet to come. But many already point to Breakker's feud with Carmelo Hayes in "NXT" as an early highlight for the second-generation star. Speaking to Indiana's 99.5 WKDQ station, Breakker reflected on his days trading victories with Hayes while both wrestled for WWE's developmental brand.

"Yeah, I'd say [Hayes] up to this point," Breakker said of his greatest rival thus far. "We stayed away from each other just to build the tension from one another. I'm excited to build our relationship over the years while being on the main roster. ... Maybe take it to the next step as him and I get better [and] progress in our careers as well."

Breaker expressed enthusiasm about possibly reigniting his feud with Hayes at some point, predicting the two have not seen the last of each other in the ring.

"Things are only going to get better for him and I," Breaker said. "I'm sure him and I are going to go back and forth hundreds and hundreds of times over the years. Just something I'm looking forward to."

Many are wondering what's next for Bron Breakker after he dropped the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Jey Uso on the September 23 edition of "Raw." Breakker appeared to turn babyface the following week, offering Uso his respect and walking away without conflict. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray guessed that a feud with The Miz may be in the works, as he returned to his more familiar heel role on last week's "Raw." However, Breakker reaffirmed his heel status on the October 7 episode of "Raw," proving that he wants his title back.

