WWE's Bron Breakker Discusses Side Benefit Of Intercontinental Title Win

Less than two months after winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Bron Breakker lost it, being dethroned by Jey Uso in the main event of "WWE Raw" back on September 23. But even if his reign was more of a good time than a long time, Breakker managed to enjoy some of the perks that came with holding a storied championship he had been chasing throughout the summer.

During an interview with "The Wrestling Classic," Breakker was asked about the reign, and revealed one aspect of it that make his brief run more enjoyable, an aspect that happened to involve a member of his family

"It was cool man," Breakker said. "It was just such a really cool, full circle moment for me. And then...it's something I can hold over my uncle Soctt's head, as something he's never done. He loves to give me crap all the time."

Of course, losing the title has left Breakker in a bit of a crossroads as to what he could be doing next. Breakker himself acknowledged that his future is uncertain, though he suggested that could be a positive.

"In terms of where I'm heading, what's next for me, I don't really know," Breakker said. "But I think a lot's at my disposal right now. I think I have options. I think I can go for the Intercontinental Championship. I have a right to have a rematch for that. I also could go for GUNTHER and for the World Heavyweight Championship. I think those are all things that are at my disposal right now. These are decisions I have to make, just for what's best for me. So we'll see. I don't know."

