Bully Ray Would Have Booked This AEW Star 'Over The Moon' On Recent Dynamite Episode

Last Wednesday marked the fifth anniversary edition of "AEW Dynamite," celebrating a significant milestone in the company's history with several matches featuring some of AEW's earliest performers. That includes Britt Baker, who picked up a win against Serena Deeb in Baker's hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," Bully Ray shared his belief that the match started off strong but didn't accomplish what it should have.

Advertisement

"It should've been all about Britt Baker tonight, making her return in Pittsburgh," Bully said. "The crowd could not have been hotter for her. I would've put Britt over real strong [and] gave her the beauty shot. [I] didn't need to see the aftermath."

One of the issues Bully had was the involvement of Queen Aminata. Though he clarified that he is a fan of the wrestler's work and understood that the promotion was clearly attempting to set up a tag match pitting Baker and Aminata against Deeb and Mariah May, the WWE Hall of Famer felt it was unnecessary for last week's show as it detracted from Baker's spotlight.

"If I had the pencil tonight, I would've booked Britt over the moon," Bully continued. "Britt's name gets dragged through the mud a lot. I don't know if it's her fault [or] everybody else's fault. I don't give a s**t. A star is a star. I think Britt is a star."

Advertisement

Bully called back to Baker's matches against Thunder Rosa from earlier in her AEW tenure, which he believes showed what Baker is capable of. According to the "Busted Open" host, last week's match could've had the crowd going absolutely wild, if Baker had been presented in the right manner.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.