Sheamus Shows Off Bloody Wounds From WWE Raw, Proclaims 'Long Live Pete Dunne'

"WWE Raw" star Sheamus has been in numerous "bangers" inside the squared circle in his long pro wrestling career. He delivered yet another one on this week's show, and he showed off the damage inflicted on him by his former buddy Pete Dunne after their brutal encounter.

Following his match, which he won, Sheamus posted a photo on X showcasing the welts on his back and also paid respect to his opponent.

"BUTCH IS DEAD. LONG LIVE PETE DUNNE. #Respect #Banger💥"

Sheamus and Dunne, who were formerly tag team partners, have had three matches on the red brand, with the final one coming this Monday, where the duo faced off in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match. The no disqualification match, which featured an Irish pub setting ringside, also involved Sheamus' favorite shillelagh, while English star Dunne brought along with him a cricket bat, which he had used previously against Sheamus.

In their feud, Sheamus ridiculed Dunne by calling him by his former name, Butch, which irked the former "WWE NXT" star to no end. It seems Dunne has finally earned Sheamus' respect, judging by his post on X, where he claimed "Butch is dead," hinting that he would now address Dunne by the name he became popular with on "NXT."

The duo's trilogy of matches on "Raw" has ended 2-1 in the favor of Sheamus, as the veteran star earned his second win against Dunne after he delivered a few Brogue Kicks.