Video: WWE Star Jey Uso Says He's Sticking Around St. Louis For Tonight's NXT

Last night on "WWE Raw," Jey Uso defended his Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods, but shortly after the match concluded, he was brutally attacked by Bron Breakker, signifying that the former NXT Champion will be looking to regain the IC Title. Following his battle with Woods, Uso sat down with Jackie Redmond to comment on Breakker's actions, while also revealing that he will be featured on "WWE NXT" tonight live from St. Louis, Missouri.

Uso will not be the only main roster star appearing on "NXT" tonight, as St. Louis' own Randy Orton will go one-on-one with Je'Von Evans, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will challenge Nathan Frazier and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship, and Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are set to team with Kelani Jordan against Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx.

Tonight will also mark "NXT's" second show on The CW, with last week's debut being a major success from both an entertainment and business perspective. In addition to the positive reaction toward Trick Williams becoming two-time NXT Champion, "NXT" delivered its highest viewership in nearly a year, drawing 895,000 viewers and a 44% increase from their final show on USA. Last Tuesday also marked the strongest telecast on The CW this year among adults in the 18-49 demographic. It remains to be seen if Uso will compete on "NXT," as he's only been announced to appear thus far.

