WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather Assesses Careers Of Former Members Of The Ho Train

Not all of WWE's "Attitude Era" has aged well over the last 25 years, but many fans still look back fondly on the time period. One memorable aspect of the era was The Godfather (AKA Charles Wright) and his "Ho Train," with some of the women who first made appearances there showing up later as official WWE wrestlers. Speaking on "Poddin' Ain't Easy," Wright shared his thoughts on the former valets that went on to have successful careers.

"Back then, Lita knew how to wrestle and there [weren't] many girls who knew how to wrestle," Wright said. "I think my wife or somebody asked her if she wanted to do it and she said yes. She only did it one time, and then she was involved in a little storyline about it."

Lita's appearance with The Godfather was actually her WWE debut in 1999, and Wright is correct that it led to a brief storyline for Lita the following year. The future WWE Hall of Famer was paired up onscreen with a wrestler named Essa Rios, whom she eventually discovered visiting some of The Godfather's valets backstage, causing a rift between the two.

In addition to Lita, Wright stated that another WWE star made her debut alongside The Godfather, but a change in plans altered both of their trajectories in the company.

"Victoria was going to be one of my permanent girls," Wright continued. "That's just at the end of it, where it all fell apart and they put me in the Right To Censor."

Wright shared that he has "nothing but love" for both Lita and Victoria (real name Lisa Marie Varon). He remains on good terms with both performers, though Wright tends to stay away from Lita during conventions to ensure she isn't heckled over their association.

