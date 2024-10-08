Booker T Explains Why He Wanted To Be Up Close For WWE Bad Blood Hell In A Cell Match

After almost a year of injuries, insults, bracelets, and everything in between, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's feud appeared came to a close this past Saturday at WWE Bad Blood, when Punk defeated McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match. To many, it was a Hell in a Cell match worthy of the structure, with Punk and McIntyre turning the animosity up to 100, and both men, particularly McIntyre, bleeding during the course of the match.

On the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on the match. Between the rivalry between Punk and McIntyre, as well as Booker's own past animosity with Punk, the WWE Hall of Famer and five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion went into the match with huge interest.

"I wanted to see that match up close and personal," Booker said. "And I tell you, those guys went out there and went to war. They went to war. I think Drew got 25 staples or something like that in his head. It was a bloody, bloody affair. He was leaking pretty bad in that match. But CM Punk as well. He left everything in the ring. He went out there and performed and still performed at a high level, giving the fans exactly what they wanted. He got the win. I thought it was a good match."

As for the violence displayed, Booker expects that this may become the custom in WWE when it comes to big time grudge matches.

"I think we're going to be seeing a lot more of that coming up in the near future, with WWE," Booker said. "A little bit more blood and guts type of wrestling, like it used to be. And for me, that's always been a part of wrestling."

