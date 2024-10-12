WWE Star Sonya Deville Details Recovery From ACL Injury

Though she is back in the swing of things now, WWE star Sonya Deville missed quite a lot of time after suffering a torn ACL in July 2023. Sitting down with WWE Deutschland, Deville detailed the intensity of her injury recovery, which kept her out of the ring for nearly a year.

"I don't wish it upon anyone. It's a long, treacherous recovery process," Deville said. "You think you're gonna get the surgery and then a couple months [are] going to go by and you're going to feel great [but] it takes a very long time. I was back to lifting and back to working out months into the process, but then I still couldn't run, or sprint, or cut."

While she is now able to get in the ring and wrestle without any pain in her knee, Deville stated that she is still in the process of gaining her full confidence back. Continuing to discuss the topic later in the interview, Deville explained that she was nervous for her return to the ring but felt at home immediately after stepping through the ropes. Still, there is work to be done.

"I definitely thrive with repetition," Deville continued. "I've been training a lot, outside of TVs. I think the more reps, the better. But, surprisingly, I felt great."

Deville made a splash following her return to TV by forming a new faction alongside Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, eventually taking on the name Pure Fusion Collective. So far, however, the group has had mixed success inside the ring.

