Bully Ray Addresses Seed WWE Planted With Goldberg At Bad Blood 2024

This past Saturday at Bad Blood, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER confronted WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg who was sitting ringside at the event, leading the former WCW star to jump the barricade and attempt to attack "The Ring General." Unfortunately for Goldberg, security prevented him from laying a hand on GUNTHER, but before leaving the ring the former Universal Champion shouted "You're Next" into the camera, signifying that he could be coming for GUNTHER's title. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray Dudley weighed in on Goldberg's Bad Blood appearance, explaining that WWE should capitalize on Goldberg versus GUNTHER in the near future, especially after teasing the match this past weekend.

Advertisement

"Why bring him in the ring if you're not going to pay it off?" Bully asked. "And Goldberg already said he wanted one last match, Vince didn't give it to him and it looks like Triple H and Goldberg have mended the fence. Yes, give me Goldberg versus GUNTHER. Obviously it can't happen on Crown Jewel though cause we already announced this new championship."

At the Bad Blood Post-Show Press Conference, WWE CCO Triple H commented on the possibility of Goldberg stepping back inside the ropes again, explaining that he'll "never say never" especially after witnessing Bill looking motivated again. Goldberg's most recent match was against Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he was unsuccessful in defeating the "Original Tribal Chief."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.